Regenerating your tech strategy for GenAI

Generative AI (GenAI) is already transforming our ways of working and productivity. AI tools are being used by 68% of employees without their bosses’ knowledge, according to a US survey three months after ChatGPT’s public launch. This mass experimentation is happening organically and at a rapid pace thanks to GenAI’s low barrier to entry and vast application potential; this means it lacks coordination, governance or structure.

Yet without taking a strategic approach to AI and innovation, your organization will starve on low-hanging fruit. It’s not enough to just invest in AI solutions — your competitors are doing that too! Your future competitive advantage will depend on your ability to integrate those solutions into your processes and products to make them specifically helpful to your organization.

The glacial pace of traditional organization strategy won’t keep up with GenAI adoption and advancements. The AI ecosystem is evolving so rapidly that any multi-year AI strategy will be out of date before it is finished.

That’s why organizations need a systemic and adaptive approach to AI strategy. One that focuses on developing capabilities as it innovates. One that draws on the tools and practices that have already been proven through decades of tech-enabled transformation.

We have been through game-changing revolutions before, including the first days of the internet, smartphones and then the cloud. These may have been slower to start, but just like GenAI, they became ubiquitous. The lessons we learned from these revolutions still apply today — including how it will affect the nature of work, how we prioritize experimentation, and the risks of being too quick or too slow to invest.



At Thoughtworks, we have been applying agile principles to strategic activities for many years. EDGE and Pathfinder are two proven toolkits, one focusing on strategy and execution and the other amplifying innovation. This guide will take you through how these frameworks can improve innovation as well as the overall quality of strategy and execution. These proven practices and tools help organizations respond and take control of their AI strategy so they can leverage its full potential across the organization.