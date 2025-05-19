How to improve AI outputs using advanced prompt techniques

Effectively interacting with artificial intelligence (AI) is essential if you’re going to extract high-quality responses. The use of well-crafted prompts can significantly enhance the clarity and accuracy of the generated outputs. In this blog post, we’ll explore advanced strategies for creating prompts that will improve your interactions with AI, particularly in business and technical contexts.
Why does LLM prompting matter?
Different AI tasks require tailored approaches to communication. Just as human experts respond differently based on how a question is framed, AI systems benefit from structured prompts that align with their training patterns.
Well-designed prompts reduce ambiguity, prevent misinterpretation and enable the AI to access relevant knowledge more effectively. Without proper structuring, prompts may lead to vague, irrelevant or incomplete responses, particularly for complex business or technical scenarios where precision is crucial. The strategies below provide frameworks that enhance the AI's ability to ‘understand’ your intent and deliver valuable, context-appropriate results.
Prompt strategy one: Role, task, context and expectation
This method structures the prompt by clearly defining four elements:
Role: Who the AI should represent.
Task: The work to be performed.
Context: The background for the task.
Expectation: The desired outcome.
Example: "As a journalist (Role), describe the steps to improve blog post retention (Task) based on user testing feedback from the last quarter (Context). Provide a detailed plan (Expectation)."
This format helps the AI focus on the correct perspective and scope, ensuring more relevant responses. This framework is most effective when you need AI to embody a specific professional role or when the task demands specialized expertise. This approach is particularly valuable when you have a specific deliverable in mind.
Prompt strategy two: The lede structure
This technique is inspired by journalism — the lede refers to the first sentence or paragraph of a news story that quickly tells the reader what’s most important. In prompts, this structure addresses these aspects:
What: The topic or action.
Why: The purpose or goal.
Where: The location or context.
How: The method.
How much: The scale.
Why: The reasoning.
Example: "Create a practical guide for implementing more efficient code review sessions (what). The goal is to increase productivity and code quality in an agile development team (why) at a tech company (where). The guide should include best practices such as clear criteria, automated tools and accessible documentation (how). It should be applicable to teams of up to 10 developers working on medium-scale projects (how much). This will help reduce critical production errors and foster the team's technical growth (why)."
This approach ensures key things are properly addressed and adds depth and structure to the request. Unlike the role-based strategy, this method excels in situations where various stakeholders and environments need to be considered, making it particularly valuable for strategic planning, policy development and educational content creation.
Its journalistic approach ensures thorough coverage of all the most important elements, making it especially effective for complex organizational challenges where it's essential not to miss any details, however subtle.
Prompt strategy three: Writing, structure and essence
When the focus is content generation, this prompt encourages the AI to balance writing style, structural clarity and the core message. The request can be divided as follows:
Writing: Define the tone or style.
Structure: Specify the sections or flow.
Essence: Focus on the main message.
Example: "Draft a formal email (writing) in three paragraphs (structure) explaining the benefits of using AI in our workflow, with a clear emphasis on productivity gains (essence)."
This structure helps ensure the content is cohesive and clear.
Prompt strategy four: Self-critical prompting
You can also enhance the quality of AI-generated responses by asking the AI to evaluate itself. This involves requesting that the AI identify potential weaknesses or missing details in its own reply.
Example: "Draft a proposal to introduce AI tools into our HR processes, then list three potential weaknesses in the plan and how to address them."
This critical method refines responses and minimizes gaps. It’s ideal for high-stakes projects and complex situations where thorough scrutiny is essential. This approach excels by having AI evaluate its own output, effectively identifying potential blind spots, assessing risks and determining where additional expertise might be needed.
It's particularly valuable when developing proposals that will face stakeholder scrutiny or when creating content that must address potential objections. By incorporating this self-evaluation element, the method produces more robust and defensible outputs, making it especially useful in strategic planning and critical decision-making processes.
Prompt strategy five: The reverse engineering prompt
At times, working backwards can be useful. So, try asking the AI to take existing content and then create a prompt that might generate similar results. This technique is excellent for understanding how prompts influence outcomes.
Example: "Given the attached customer feedback report, create a prompt that would generate a summary similar to the report."
This approach helps you grasp how inputs shape outputs, honing your prompt-writing skills.
Elevate your approach to prompt engineering
By adopting these prompt structures, you can elevate your prompt engineering techniques, ensuring that AI understands your goals and delivers results that meet your expectations. Whether you’re working with public AI tools or delving into internal data, these strategies will help optimize your workflow and improve accuracy.
Experiment with these techniques in your daily tasks and see how they enhance results. Prompts aren't just questions — they're tools to guide AI effectively.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.