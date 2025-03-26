Your impact can go far beyond simply handling tickets each day. That was the first thing that stood out to me while exploring the journey of managed services at Thoughtworks. While we know working in application support often revolves around tickets, our teams here gain a broader perspective of the application, propose improvements and actively work on them — demonstrating value and driving continuous evolution.
Intriguing, right? That’s why I sat down with Adrian Locusteanu, Regional Lead of DAMO™ Managed Services and Razvan Mocanu, Software Developer — both deeply involved in this space — to uncover what makes a Managed Services career at Thoughtworks so special.
To kick things off, how would you define Managed Services at Thoughtworks?
Razvan: Managed services is a model of continuous and evolving application support where our dedicated teams focus on applications or infrastructure. At Thoughtworks, managed services is known as DAMO™ Managed Services (Digital Application Management and Operations).
What types of roles are we looking for in this area?
Adrian: Right now, we focus on three key roles in DAMO™ Managed Services: Infra Support Engineer, Service Delivery Manager and System Support Engineer. Our teams are truly global, working on engagements that may require teams distributed across other regions such as Americas, IME (India, Middle East and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific). This allows our people to be part of a strong community with support networks in place. Our teams are also diverse in their makeup — not just roles specific to managed services but also developers and infrastructure consultants who bring different perspectives to the work.
What makes the DAMO™ Managed Services team unique compared to other companies?
Razvan: We believe in continuous improvement. Our work is not just about handling tickets — it’s about driving impact through process optimization and innovation. You’ll be part of a team that collaborates closely with clients to modernize their systems and operations. With a truly global approach, you’ll have opportunities to learn from diverse perspectives while deepening your technical expertise. This environment demands problem-solving skills, adaptability and a keen awareness of how our work influences business outcomes.
What can candidates expect in terms of career progression?
One of the standout aspects of working in DAMO™ Managed Services at Thoughtworks is the emphasis on personal and professional growth. Our team is always evolving, and so are our people. You won’t just be maintaining systems; you’ll play a strategic role in shaping them. We believe in mentorship and structured career development, offering ample opportunities to take on leadership roles, regardless of where you start.
How does Thoughtworks support Thoughtworkers in their career development?
Razvan: At Thoughtworks, career growth is a structured process with clear review cycles and opportunities aligned to two key areas: delivering value to clients and personal career progression. With 25 years of experience, I can confidently say that Thoughtworks is years ahead in offering a structured, supportive environment for career growth, creating a safe space for professional development.
What type of candidate excels in this environment?
Adrian: We look for individuals with a mindset focused on continuous improvement. The people who thrive here are problem-solvers who want to make a real impact. Technical skills are important, but the ability to think strategically and contribute to business outcomes is equally valued. If you are adaptable and passionate about learning, you will fit right in.
DAMO™ Managed Services professionals should be driven by problem-solving in a way that excites them. They should genuinely enjoy tackling and preventing issues.
It’s important to identify problems and find ways to solve them. If you don’t know the solution right away, you should at least know how to escalate it to the right person or team. Our work goes beyond maintenance — we expect team members to actively improve and enhance the products they support.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.