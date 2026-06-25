European banks are spending as much as 70% of their technology budgets maintaining legacy systems. At the same time, real-time payments are expanding, regulatory demands are tightening under frameworks such as DORA and the EU AI Act, and investment in AI continues to accelerate.

The pressure is building unevenly. Capital is moving faster than the infrastructure supporting it.

From the outside, most banks appear to have kept pace: digital interfaces, API ecosystems, visible AI capabilities. Internally, many are still running on core systems shaped over decades, with embedded logic that is difficult to trace and even harder to change.

These systems were built for batch cycles and manual oversight. They now sit at the centre of an environment that expects continuous, real-time execution.

That friction is now a critical problem. As AI shifts from offering advice to executing actions, allocating liquidity, routing payments and managing risk in real time, it exposes the "stranger core": infrastructure that works, but that nobody fully understands anymore. It hums along just fine, right up until it’s asked to adapt.

Before banks can even talk about modernization, they need basic visibility. You can't safely upgrade a black box. Trying to force AI-driven logic onto an unmapped legacy system guarantees expensive delays. Heading into 2026, flying blind like this is a massive risk.