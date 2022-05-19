Data Mesh in practice: Technology and the architecture

Across the technical discovery stream, we work to define those points and build up that logical architecture in greater detail.

In the technology stream of our discovery process, data engineers engage with the domain that’s being onboarded to understand their existing platform capabilities and the scope of any data products they already have in place. That helps them identify the Data Mesh delta that will need to be bridged with new technology and architecture, and what new data products should look like from a technical perspective.

Throughout the discovery process undertaken with Roche, we took steps to align the team and our planned actions with a set of architectural practices and principles that we use to help create a consistent ecosystem of interoperable data products and build a strong foundation to help the Data Mesh evolve within the organization.

Key practice #1: Approaching data products as an architectural quantum

Data products are the fundamental units that make up the Data Mesh. Each one has its own lifecycle, and can be deployed and maintained independently. During our engagements, we’ve created an individual git repository for every data product, containing:

Code for ingestion, transformation and publishing to output ports

Sample data, unit tests, and data quality tests

Infrastructure as code to provision data pipelines, CI/CD pipelines and other platform capabilities like storage, compute, monitoring configuration etc.

Access policies as code that specify who can access the data products and how

Each data product is an atomic and functionally cohesive unit which, in our case, exposes a single denormalized data set via one or more output ports. It may have additional intermediate tables as an implementation detail of their pipeline, but ultimately publish one data set through its output ports.

One may wonder if this rule is too stringent to be applied to all consumer-oriented data products, many of which have to read from multiple data sets to meet their objectives. However, our experience shows otherwise. If we find a need to expose multiple data sets via output ports, this is a good indication that we should create a new data product instead.

Building the mesh with data products as its architectural quantum — the smallest unit of the mesh that can be deployed independently, with high cohesion and includes all the structural elements required for its function — is what makes the Data Mesh so robust.

Any given data product can easily be replaced or removed without affecting the system as a whole. It also makes it easy to reassign ownership of the data products to a new team as required, helping the mesh scale horizontally and evolve organically.