Charissa Pang Experience Designer and Researcher

I am a Experience Designer in Thoughtworks Singapore with seven years of experience. Coming from a research background, I seek to understand people from a cognitive and behavioral science approach, applying it to design for everyday things. I am especially keen in uncovering disruptive opportunities in traditional industries, finding new ways of reinvigorating customer experiences. This runs parallel with the emerging tech space where there are little instructions and a need for experimentation, and I can explore the creative potentials of people and technology.