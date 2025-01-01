Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Image of Charissa, smiling at the camera

Charissa Pang

Experience Designer and Researcher

I am a Experience Designer in Thoughtworks Singapore with seven years of experience. Coming from a research background, I seek to understand people from a cognitive and behavioral science approach, applying it to design for everyday things. I am especially keen in uncovering disruptive opportunities in traditional industries, finding new ways of reinvigorating customer experiences. This runs parallel with the emerging tech space where there are little instructions and a need for experimentation, and I can explore the creative potentials of people and technology.