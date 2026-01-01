Ahmet Sakar Technical Principal

In 2019, I became a Technical Principal at Thoughtworks, bringing with me over a decade and a half of diversified experience mainly in finance, e-commerce, SaaS, and mobile products.

My professional journey spans across startups, scale-ups, marketing agencies, and large enterprises, curating a unique blend of technical and user experience excellence. I have a knack for navigating unclear roadmaps, underscored by my success in founding several award-winning startups.

My expertise lies in controlling momentum to deliver results timely and efficiently, even under intense pressure. This skill is honed by years of practical application of both lean startup and lean enterprise methodologies.

As a passionate advocate of intertwining product thinking and technology, I'm a technologist who weaves compelling narratives that illustrate the journey and highlight the intrinsic business value.

