Data and the different paths to defining CX success

Instead of looking for an immediate payoff, or for upticks in traditional measures of customer satisfaction, organizations need to dig deeper into product and behavioral data to gauge the connections between CX and shareholder value. These links may not always be readily apparent as the real results of experience enhancements may only show up over time, or at a later stage of the customer journey. And revenue doesn’t always have to be the only consideration. Assessing the CX strategy as a whole will provide clarity on its contributions to the company’s growth and general health.