Growing airline revenue with AI starts with better data and systems

Fuel is set to add $100 billion to airlines' bills this year, and IATA expects profits to halve. Airlines are still investing in AI, but every technology dollar now has to prove its return. AI that never made it past the pilot is a cost the P&L can't carry.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA says:

"Aviation is deploying AI with real ambition. But the survey is clear: the primary barrier to maximizing that investment is the lack of data integration across the operation. The technology is there. The data infrastructure to connect it often is not."