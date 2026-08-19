Agentic commerce: From confidence to execution

Ready or not, the conditions for agentic commerce are forming faster than most realize.

More consumers are using AI to find and buy products, and businesses are seeing a growth in AI-referred traffic that’s converting at premium rates. Despite this momentum, few have deployed agentic commerce integrations – most are stuck, believing they’re ready but yet to prove it in practice.



This joint study by Stripe and Thoughtworks brings these dynamics into focus – revealing how consumers are embracing AI-mediated shopping, where businesses are falling behind and what it takes to close the gap.