Fans are the heartbeat of industries like media, sports, and entertainment — but how deeply are yours engaged? Engaged fans do more than consume your content; they boost revenue, amplify your brand, and fuel long-term growth.
- Define and nurture highly engaged fans.
- Combine qualitative and quantitative insights for better fan understanding.
- Adapt to your fans’ evolving needs over time.
- Make smarter innovation decisions using your knowledge of fans
A customer experience approach to leverage fan engagement
Add qualitative human context to quantitative fan insights
An effective quantitative data strategy is essential for generating actionable fan insights using technologies like AI and machine learning. However, it needs to be paired with qualitative data to avoid biased or inaccurate conclusions that can result from relying solely on numbers.
Track your fans as they evolve
Fan behavior is constantly evolving, rendering static personas increasingly ineffective. By adopting job-based personas tied to the fan lifecycle, brands can better understand their audience's current needs while anticipating future ones. This approach ensures brands remain aligned with fan expectations and adapt seamlessly over time.
Make safer innovation bets
Sports and media organizations often struggle to prioritize ideas, making it essential to use a clear framework for evaluation. Success comes from assessing fan value, business ROI, market potential, risks, and investment needs. This helps organizations make smarter decisions that drive results.
Chris MooreMedia, Publishing and Entertainment Domain Lead at Thoughtworks Europe
Chris brings over 30 years of experience dedicated to driving technology-driven transformation in the Tech industry. As a seasoned transformation consultant, he collaborates with C-level business leaders in the Media, Publishing, and Entertainment industries, providing strategic advice and guidance to help them achieve their digital ambitions. A natural design and systems thinker, Chris thrives at the intersection of technology, culture, and change within complex organizations.
How data-driven storytelling helps you find the product ideas your audience will love
In this webinar, Tim Parmee, author of the e-book explores how a holistic approach to customer research combines high-volume data strategies with storytelling. He reveals how evolving insights can help product teams make smarter decisions, track key metrics, and create captivating experiences that keep audiences engaged.