Macro trends in the tech industry | October 2022

FinOps, GreenOps and sustainability

As more organizations finally complete their moves into the cloud, many are asking themselves when the promised cost savings will materialize. Unfortunately it’s quite common for IT expenditure to increase in the cloud, especially when a simplistic “lift and shift” strategy is used. It’s easy to end up with “cloud sprawl” because, unlike in a traditional physical data center, there’s nothing preventing you from spinning up more instances, using more servers, creating more environments and running up that cloud bill at the end of the month.

FinOps is an approach that fosters optimal cloud usage by giving product teams visibility and responsibility over their own cloud expenditure. Just as DevOps taught us that operability improves when development teams are responsible for operating their software, FinOps works through the hypothesis that cloud spend is best controlled when teams are responsible for managing development, infrastructure and financial trade-offs — with the right support. A key insight of FinOps is that to maximize return on investment, we need to optimize for unit cost, rather than overall cost. Broad “cost cutting” drives from infrastructure or IT departments aren’t effective because they aren’t in a position to understand which parts of the spend are valuable and which aren’t. The definitive Cloud FinOps from O’Reilly is a great book to read on the topic, and FinOps Foundation offers training and certification for people looking to take this further.

One of my colleagues once described cloud computing as “a fancy way to charge for electricity” and this leads to an interesting overlap — optimizing cloud usage tends to lead to a reduction in emissions and better sustainability numbers. It’s often easier to get people interested in FinOps by using a sustainability argument than just the dollar figures, and this leads to the related field of GreenOps.

Carbon efficiency of cloud environments is beginning to be a hot topic, with most cloud vendors now providing a “carbon dashboard” to give customers a better idea of how their usage relates to emissions. Cloud Carbon Footprint, an open-source tool from Thoughtworks, allows you to do this across platforms, which is important since most organizations are using more than one cloud vendor these days. Tools like this allow developers to see their carbon footprint and observe how it changes as they tune their software or change their architecture. As it can be difficult to know how to make improvements, initiatives like the Principles of Green Software Engineering can help.