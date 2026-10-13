Using Grafana AI to accelerate incident investigation

Our IT teams increasingly need to make sense of large volumes of alerts, logs and metrics across complex cloud-native environments. Traditional monitoring is no longer sufficient. AIOps applies machine learning and data science to help automate parts of monitoring, incident analysis and response.

This article explores how Grafana's AIOps capabilities can transform operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive monitoring.

Traditional Ops vs AIOps

Alerting: Traditional IT operations often rely on static thresholds, which are highly prone to noise and false positives. In contrast, AIOps uses dynamic thresholds, anomaly detection and alert correlation.

Root cause analysis: Traditional IT operations require manual correlation across siloed tools (logs, metrics, traces), whereas AIOps features automated correlation linking telemetry data to pinpoint root causes.

Response time: More often than not, conventional IT ops is reactive, fighting fires after the outage occurs. AIOps is proactive, identifying anomalous trends before user impact.

The Grafana ecosystem: Built for AIOps

Grafana’s observability stack brings together metrics, logs and traces, providing the telemetry context needed for AI-assisted monitoring and investigation.

Grafana machine learning: Easily create models that learn the normal behavior of your metrics and trigger alerts only when true anomalies occur.

Grafana AI assistant: Grafana Assistant brings AI-assisted querying and investigation into observability workflows, helping engineers generate queries, interpret telemetry and summarize incidents.

Seamless telemetry correlation: Natively connects with metrics (Mimir), logs (Loki) and traces (Tempo), and also other third services to give AI models broader context when investigating system behavior.

Simple use case: AI-assisted dashboard analysis and daily monitoring

The immediate and most impactful application of Grafana's AIOps capabilities lies in leveraging the Grafana Assistant to streamline daily monitoring and accelerate issue resolution directly from the dashboards.

The challenge

Operations teams and domain experts spend significant time manually interpreting complex dashboards, identifying correlations across multiple panels during routine health checks and investigating the root causes of anomalies when visual spikes or dips occur.

The Grafana AIOps solution

By integrating the Grafana Assistant, engineers can utilize an intelligent co-pilot embedded directly into their monitoring environment. During daily reviews, the Assistant can be asked to summarize the overall health of specific services or pinpoint irregularities. When an anomaly is identified on a dashboard, the user can prompt the Assistant to analyze the issue, automatically correlating the visual spike with underlying logs, traces or related metrics without requiring the user to manually craft complex PromQL or LogQL queries.

The Assistant can accelerate investigation, but engineers still need to validate its interpretation against the underlying telemetry and apply domain knowledge when deciding what action to take.

Expected impact

This can reduce the cognitive load on the operations team and lowers the barrier to entry for analyzing complex systems. It ensures faster Mean Time To Identify (MTTI) issues and promotes more consistent, comprehensive daily system health monitoring.

Conclusion

By embracing Grafana's AI capabilities, specifically the Grafana Assistant, organizations can reduce some of the manual effort involved in monitoring and incident investigation.Streamlining daily monitoring and automating the analysis of dashboard anomalies will not only reduce operational toil but also empower engineers to focus on proactive improvements rather than manual troubleshooting.