Engineering the harness: A practical pattern for reliable coding agents

While the model provides reasoning capacity, harness engineering supplies the structured environment, tool constraints, context boundaries and feedback loops that transforms raw intelligence into a safe, reliable and auditable delivery system.



A practical harness has two layers (and selective human gates)

To prevent both unconstrained AI drift and human review fatigue, a production-grade harness relies on two complementary enforcement layers, separated by targeted decision gates:

1. Guides (Pre-action steering): Mechanisms that constrain and direct the agent before it takes action or writes code.

2. Sensors (Post-action verification): Automated feedback loops that inspect and validate the output after the agent acts.

3. Selective human gates: Strategic checkpoints placed between guidance and sensors where human judgment or blast-radius sign-off is required.

By cleanly separating pre-action steering from post-action verification, teams avoid two common pitfalls: letting agents freelance without constraints or forcing humans to approve every trivial tool call.







Guides: Constraining before the agent acts

Guides establish the parameters within which an agent is permitted to explore, plan and write code. Effective guidance relies on four core patterns:

Scoped instructions and progressive disclosure

Loading monolithic instruction files into every session rapidly fills the context window, causing "attention dilution" and context rot. Instead, instructions should be scoped by file path or domain tree (e.g., loading database rules only when touching schema files). By using progressive disclosure, i.e., traversing documentation trees as needed rather than preloading everything, the agent maintains high attention on relevant team conventions.

Least-privilege tools

Relying on prompt text to ask an agent not to perform unauthorized actions (such as pushing code or editing configs) is inherently fragile. Least-privilege tools convert behavioral guidance into structural enforcement. For instance, a Q&A or code verification agent is provisioned with read-only tools, literally lacking file-writing capabilities.

Explicit defaults instead of guesses

When an agent encounters optional inputs during structured intake (such as an optional technical spec), it should avoid making unstated assumptions. The harness enforces an "ask before deciding" protocol. If the developer chooses to skip an optional step, the harness can explicitly record that decision. A default is visible and inspectable, a guess is hidden and risky.

Confirmation only for high-blast-radius decisions

To maintain high velocity without sacrificing safety, human confirmation gates are reserved for irreversible or high-blast-radius choices, such as multi-repository scope changes, schema migrations or public API modifications. Lower-risk decisions proceed with sensible defaults.







Sensors: Verifying after the agent acts

Even the best guides cannot catch every logic edge case or runtime error. Sensors operate after the agent acts, providing automated computational feedback to validate output.

Automated verification

Sensors wrap standard software engineering checks like unit tests, linters, static type checkers and architecture rules into the agent loop. When an agent finishes an implementation pass, sensors run automatically to evaluate correctness rather than relying on the agent's self-assessment.

Silent success, verbose failure

Sensors follow the "silent success, verbose failure" rule:

When checks pass: The sensor produces minimal output, preserving valuable context tokens and human attention.

When checks fail: The sensor generates verbose, actionable feedback (stack traces, linter error locations, failing test diffs), feeding the error directly back into the agent loop so it can self-correct without human intervention.

Promoting rules from prose into executable enforcement

If a team finds themselves repeatedly adding prose rules to prompt files because an agent ignores a convention, that rule should be promoted into a mechanical sensor (a custom linter rule, a type check or an architecture test). Prose is the starting point; where a rule can be reliably encoded, mechanical enforcement is the stronger option.







How the pattern works across repositories

To illustrate how a shared harness can help, consider a system with three microservices:

billing-service (owns a shared discount_rate field)

checkout-service (consumes discount_rate)

invoicing-service (consumes discount_rate)

This simplified example illustrates how the pattern can work when dependencies are known and accessible to the harness.

Unconstrained repository-level execution

When an agent is executed within billing-service without a multi-repo harness, a refactoring request causes the agent to rename discount_rate to promotional_discount in billing-service alone. The agent reports success because its local tests pass. However, checkout-service and invoicing-service silently drift out of sync, breaking production workflows.