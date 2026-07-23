Sakana AI's Fugu: Is this where model routing should live?

Credit where it’s due

There's one particular thing Sakana got right. Fugu optimizes for quality, not cost.

Most semantic routing pitches amount to ‘you don't need that expensive model’, a vendor deciding your task deserves the cheap one. That framing has always struck me as backwards; if a task isn’t valuable enough for the good model, it’s probably not valuable enough to automate at all. Doing it badly with a dumb model just wastes money more slowly. Fugu at least aims the routing at getting you a better answer.

The pricing model is sensible too. There are no stacked fees, just a single blended rate based on the top model in your pool.

The routing is in the wrong place

Here’s my main problem, though: Fugu moves routing above the application, into a layer the application team neither controls nor observes.

The team building an agentic system holds the domain context. They know which actions are destructive, which subtasks tolerate a fast model, where a hard-coded answer beats any model call. A platform sitting one abstraction higher cannot know any of this. Platform teams that think they’re smarter than their application teams are usually wrong. (I say this as someone with the platform-team scars to prove it.)

Routing should be exposed as a capability and put in the hands of the team building the system. It shouldn’t be automated over their heads. Frameworks are already converging on this. Modern agent harnesses let you bundle model choice and model settings into the capability itself, chosen by the people who understand the task. That’s routing done at the right altitude.