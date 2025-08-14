Creating a thriving business climate with agentic AI in public services

Thriving economies are built on the success of their businesses, which in turn rely on strong partnerships with state and local governments. When businesses grow, they create jobs, drive innovation and improve community well-being.

Navigating government processes, whether for obtaining permits, managing compliance or accessing essential services, is a necessary part of this growth, and it shouldn't be a barrier to success.

In fact, research consistently shows that streamlined, digital-first processes for business formation and expansion are linked to stronger economic outcomes.

Yet too often, the experience falls short.

This is where Thoughtworks’ Seamless Government Experience (SGX) creates a new standard, leveraging agentic AI in public services to reduce complexity and accelerate progress. In our previous blog, we explored how it supports citizens. Now, we turn our focus to how it empowers businesses.