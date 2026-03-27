The North Star before the map: Putting objectives before structural changes in digital transformation

One thing to watch for is ‘goal overload.’ We’ve seen product areas saddled with more than 20 objectives and even more metrics they need to monitor.

Ultimately, teams had no direction because they were almost always able to justify any activity by mapping it to one of the various, high-level goals. To achieve true focus, leadership will need to identify and prioritize a limited number of critical strategic objectives for the organization or value stream. If everything is a priority, nothing is.

Assigning unambiguous ownership

Once an objective is defined, it’s important to assign unambiguous outcome ownership. This ensures clear accountability for the business impact, not just the effort expended. For every strategic objective, there should be a senior leader solely accountable for achieving the key results. A goal without a committed owner is merely a wish.

At Thoughtworks, we usually recommend setting up a ‘product pair’. This is where a senior business leader is paired with a tech counterpart; the business side is accountable for the ‘why’ while the tech side owns the ‘how’. This collaboration ensures objectives are both ambitious and grounded.

However, the accountability model needs to fit the organization’s level of maturity. In companies where the business-IT gap is pronounced, these people will likely collaborate across functions or units and follow a more project-oriented model. Conversely, in more mature, product-led organizations, the boundaries between business and tech may have disappeared, with both sides able to work together in cross-functional teams.

Nevertheless, accountability for the outcomes should be clearly defined and sit with a product owner or similar role. In turn, they will be supported by a tech lead who drives the quality of the solution, ensures architecture compliance and manages speed of delivery with long-term sustainability.

Step 2: Design for value

Congratulations, you’ve clearly defined your North Star. Now — and only now — are you equipped to make intelligent, targeted changes to your organizational chart.

However, the purpose of this article isn’t to go into detail about high performing cross-functional teams, team topologies and scaling agile. There’s an abundance of content on that and structures are continually evolving, almost at the same pace as the technology itself.

My point is simpler: Any structural change is merely an empty container until it’s filled with the strategic clarity defined in Step 1 and governed by outcomes. That brings us to Step 3.

Step 3: Govern by outcomes

Once structure is aligned to strategy, governance ensures everybody stays focused on the goal.

This final step involves replacing traditional, hierarchical oversight with Lean Governance. This is a management model designed to sustain autonomy and ensure continuous strategic alignment.

To link back to the strategy defined in Step 1, we need to establish an understanding of our key metrics.

Measure what matters

To sustain the entire system, your metrics must reward the right behavior: impact. If you reward feature completion, your teams will inevitably deliver features. If you reward outcomes, they will deliver business value.

The core measurement must shift to key results. Instead of celebrating ‘features shipped’, you celebrate, say, ‘customer retention increased’. This forces the conversation back to strategic impact and validates whether the structure and the strategy are working together effectively. To do this effectively, focus on a handful of metrics that are easy to measure and directly traceable to your North Star.

Governance should primarily review these outcome metrics, reserving deeper dives into internal outputs (like DORA metrics, which are used to measure the quality of your software delivery) only when outcome delivery is lagging.

Conclusion: The payoff of sequence

You’ve resisted the most common trap in digital transformation: mistaking motion for progress. By following the correct cascade, you’ve ensured every structural change is rooted in business strategy and sustained by outcome-focused governance.

The payoff isn’t just faster delivery; it’s a fundamental shift in your operating model. Your teams will be high-performing because they know exactly what success looks like, and your leadership will be truly strategic because it focuses on removing impediments and allocating capital to the most impactful outcomes.

True, sustainable transformation starts long before the restructuring meeting. It begins with the difficult, disciplined work of defining the direction. Invest in establishing your North Star, and you’ll not only ensure your transformation succeeds, but you will also create a resilient organization prepared for the next wave of change. Resist the urge to draw the org chart first.



Don’t worry though: if you’ve already taken the second step before the first, it’s never too late to define your objectives. Start aligning your teams and product priorities around them today.