For years, the holy grail of engineering leaders was an exemplary developer experience. Organizations spent millions minimizing internal friction, fine-tuning CI/CD pipelines and clearing away bureaucratic debt. Lots of time and energy has gone into ‘paved roads’ or ‘golden paths’. The ultimate goal behind it all was to protect drive developer productivity and, where possible, enable flow that not only delivers but is also satisfying for the technologist.

However, AI has changed things. As we navigate 2026, we’ve moved firmly past the era of passive assistants that merely autocomplete your functions. Today, we live in a more sophisticated agentic reality, where specialized multi-agent systems can read entire codebases, execute terminal commands, spin up features and rewrite whole directories from a single natural language prompt.

On paper, the productivity gains are huge; in theory at least, efficiency has skyrocketed. On the ground, though, engineers are burning out in entirely new ways. Is developer experience dead? And did AI kill it?