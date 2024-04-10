Getting ahead of the regulation rush for financial firms

Why can't banks respond to regulatory requirements quickly?

For banks and financial institutions, regulatory compliance is more than just avoiding fines and penalties, it is the basis for trust and stability. By complying with regulations, banks ensure fair and transparent practices, safeguard against financial crime, and maintain adequate capital reserves to survive economic downturns. This not only bolsters customer confidence but also prevents systemic risk and contributes to a healthy, functioning financial ecosystem for everyone.

Despite their good intentions, many banks have still been penalized for non-compliance — highlighting the challenge of meeting the multitude of regulatory demands. UAE banks faced sanctions for lending to blacklisted borrowers, a Belgian bank was fined €15 million for weak AML controls, and a German bank paid $186 million for deficiencies flagged by the Fed. These cases highlight the ongoing challenges financial institutions face in navigating a complex regulatory landscape.

Simply put, compliance is complex and it takes a long time to ensure that all aspects are addressed. To further complicate matters, given the rate of change in the economic environment, regulation changes frequently and there are usually deadlines involved.

This article explores some of those complexities and provides a blueprint for building an efficient and effective approach to regulatory compliance.

Exploring the root causes

One major challenge, when it comes to compliance, is the sheer complexity of the technology landscape at most financial institutions — often exacerbated by mergers and acquisitions. Amid that web of systems, it can be hard to trace the impact of new regulations across each piece of the puzzle.

Further challenges include understanding how regulations translate into action within the system. Compliance delays often stem from complex people and process changes, not only technology issues. Understanding the ripple effects and gaining internal approvals eats up the most time. Here, clear lineage tracking of data and streamlined validation processes can be game-changers.

Moreover, the typical approach to setting up compliance systems makes them hard to change down the line. That’s because they are built into existing operations instead of being designed as separate, adaptable services.Compliance requirements are forced to squeeze into these rigid structures, making updates and adjustments a laborious endeavor. Many financial institutions struggle to test their compliance, because of the number of systems involved and the difficulties of getting a single view across all of them.

Fueling this fire is the fragmented data landscape. Data, the lifeblood of compliance, sits locked away in silos, each with its dialect and definition. The lack of a unified, reliable source of truth hinders the ability to accurately assess risk and demonstrate compliance, leaving institutions vulnerable to regulatory missteps.

Tackling these root causes

Let us see how these root causes can be addressed: