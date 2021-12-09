From greenbacks to bits: how Central Bank Digital Currencies may impact the monetary system

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are set to be an integral part of the future of finance. Here’s how they’re going to impact stakeholders across the monetary system.

Yuel Noah Harari describes money as a ‘collective fiction’. As an accepted standard, money takes the form of the unit which is used to price things, which today means that 90% of all money is nothing more than entries in a server.

Ongoing digitalization of the economy is changing the way people pay. The use of cash is currently the only form of central bank money available to the public and is falling in many jurisdictions. It’s a trend that was well underway before 2020, but since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s accelerated significantly.

Taking cash’s place is private digital money and alternative payment methods. More than cash usage and digital payments, it's the rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that is providing a threat to the state control over the monetary system.

With more than 6,000 cryptocurrencies now in use across the globe, and one in ten people invested in them, demand for digital currencies has become impossible for central banks to ignore. Faced with a parallel monetary system that’s completely out of their control, central banks around the world are stepping up to create their own digital currency options.

These Central Bank Digital Currencies have far more in common with cash than most major cryptocurrencies, and represent a natural digital evolution of traditional monetary systems. They’re typically backed in similar ways to cash; whether that’s by gold, or by federal reserves. They’re created and offered directly by central banks, rather than generated through hash solving or mining. And they’re far less anonymous than most decentralized cryptocurrencies, increasing their viability at the cost of user privacy.

These currencies aren’t a speculative future trend. Central banks everywhere are exploring or actively working on them right now. As the map below shows, there appears to be a global rush to gain first-mover advantage, a shift likely accelerated by a rising global trend away from using the US dollar as the world’s primary reserve currency.