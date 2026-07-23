AI-ready data, why and how?

The method that makes data AI-ready is itself the kind of system it produces data for, and that's what makes it tractable across hundreds of sources.

Bind context to data products

Doing this once is a project; doing it across an estate is a strategy, which returns us to the data product approach. We shift from monolithic pipelines toward modular, self-describing data products: composable lego-blocks that package the data, metadata, semantic meaning and governance policies into a single node an agent can plug into.

Self-describing now goes beyond human or deterministic-system understanding to cover LLM reasoning, so we add a new principle alongside discoverability and addressability: Agent-readability.: Cancan an agent, handed this product cold, understand what it is and what it may do with it?

Close the feedback loop through operations

A semantic layer built once and shelved decays, the way to keep it true is to operate it. We put the reconstructed context into live agent workflows and let production surface where it's wrong: a misread field, an over-broad policy, a missing relationship shows up as a failure or a correction, and feeds back into the context.

The layer sharpens through use rather than aging out of it. Modernizing and operating aren't two phases; operating is how modernization stays alive, and how the estate gets more AI-ready with every system it absorbs.

Summary

Enterprise AI is accelerating into production, and it's meeting a gap, not in model or agentic capability, but in data. That gap isn't new; it's a consequence of how enterprise data has been built and operated for years, splitting precision and meaning across structured and unstructured worlds.

Agents need more than either provides: meaning bound to the data, relationships, validity and boundaries they can consume at runtime.

Closing the gap means data modernization has to expand beyond accessibility and quality to include a long-lived semantic context layer.

Our approach delivers it in three moves, agentically reconstructing meaning at scale and continuously, binding that context to self-describing data products and using data operations to keep data and context true together. The result is an estate that gets more AI-ready with every system it absorbs, and with it, AI programs accelerate and AI value gets delivered.