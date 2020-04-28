NADA is the automotive event of the year. Industry leaders, dealers and manufacturers assemble in Las Vegas to discuss what’s new and next in mobility. It’s the setting where Manheim, the world’s largest vehicle auction business, launched Manheim Express℠: a self-service mobile app that reinvents the way wholesale dealers list and sell cars in the Manheim Marketplace℠.





There have never been so many ways to buy and sell your car. As part of an ongoing partnership, Manheim engaged Thoughtworks to launch Manheim Express to stay ahead of the competition. Think of it as a companion that guides dealers to sell their inventory in the lot and beyond. Dealers can use the app to understand a vehicle’s history, get a guaranteed sale, list directly to the Manheim Marketplace℠ or consign to auction if they prefer not to sell online.





The app helps dealers list and sell their cars with ease. For example, they can surface a report of the vehicle’s history by scanning its unique identification number. A quick scan presents the Manheim Market Report so dealers can make smart pricing and trading decisions. The Guaranteed First Bid℠ (GFB) feature uses data from the market report to generate a minimum floor price. If the vehicle doesn’t sell after being listed in the highly trafficked Manheim Marketplace for 2 days, Manheim buys the car at the GFB price - guaranteeing their dealers a check in hand after two business days.