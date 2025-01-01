Smart. Connected. Autonomous. Software is driving the evolution of products and services, empowering enterprises to foster dynamic customer engagement through relevant, personalized experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds. And while designing the right software is challenging in and of itself, layering software on hardware introduces an additional complexity.

Only 24 percent of products make it to launch, according to a recent Forbes Insights survey. That’s why today’s product and technology giants are turning lessons from past failures into the foundations for future success, underscoring the importance of building to learn.

In this panel, we dive into the product engineering strategies and practices used by industry leaders, including:



