Nilesh Kulkarni Executive Advisor, AI First Software Engineering and GCC Transformation

Nilesh specializes in guiding global organizations towards achieving software engineering excellence at scale. He leverages his extensive international experience to drive evidence-based enterprise transformations, delivering tangible Return on Investment (ROI).



Currently, Nilesh focuses on leading new GCC setups and modernizing existing GCCs into lighthouse AI-native hubs. These hubs are strategically designed for value and intellectual arbitrage, positioning organizations at the forefront of technological advancement.