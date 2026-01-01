Craig Stanley Executive Vice President Americas Region

My academic background in computer science and electrical engineering has led to leadership roles at global consulting, technology and professional services enterprises, most recently Thoughtworks. I have career experiences that span strategy through execution, attracting talent and building successful businesses in the private and public markets.

I am excited to work at the intersection of digital technology disruption, evolution of industries and continued demand for best talent, which present opportunities to drive next stage business growth.

I currently reside in Austin, Texas and have enjoyed a range of global expatriate assignments and business travel experiences.