Craig Stanley

Craig StanleyExecutive Vice President Americas Region
Pronouns: He / Him
My academic background in computer science and electrical engineering has led to leadership roles at global consulting, technology and professional services enterprises, most recently Thoughtworks. I have career experiences that span strategy through execution, attracting talent and building successful businesses in the private and public markets.
I am excited to work at the intersection of digital technology disruption, evolution of industries and continued demand for best talent, which present opportunities to drive next stage business growth.
I currently reside in Austin, Texas and have enjoyed a range of global expatriate assignments and business travel experiences.