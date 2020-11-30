Australia is at risk of losing its indigenous languages as the number of native speakers dwindles. From over 250 indigenous languages, only 120 languages are still spoken. The 2014 National Indigenous Language Survey (AIATSIS) found that 100 languages are “severely or critically endangered”.





The Yawuru are the Indigenous people of the area around Broome, Western Australia (WA). With one native speaker remaining, the Yawuru Language Centre, Mabu Yawuru Ngan-ga, was determined to explore new ways to preserve their language and culture in the digital age.





The Yawuru Language Centre chose Thoughtworks to create the Yawuru language app called Yawuru Ngan-ga. The app aims to preserve the language for future generations and educate visitors to the region, as well as those interested in learning from afar. Close collaboration between the Yawuru Language Centre and Thoughtworks enabled the team to launch the application with only 6 weeks of development.