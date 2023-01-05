An innovative approach to re-registration saves millions while improving care outcomes

Across England, the NHS moves thousands of patient records between practices and trusts every day. When a patient moves away from a GP practice without registering at a new one, their records don’t have a new destination to go to. These are what the NHS refers to as ‘suspended records’.

Every year, around 600,000 records become suspended. When they do, they have to be retained in a secure location in case the patient re-registers with a new GP practice in the future.

After partnering with Thoughtworks to optimize its GP2GP transfer service, NHS Digital (now part of NHS England) began exploring opportunities to digitize and improve speed and efficiency for suspended patient re-registrations. NHS Digital was keen to ensure a continuous electronic health record, removing the need for any manual printing and storage. Once again, NHS Digital chose Thoughtworks as the partner to bring their vision of a faster, leaner suspended records process to life.

Using product strategy to identify the best possible solution

The initial scope of the project — as defined by NHS Digital and NHS England — was to create a new solution that would enable the digital storage and transfer of patient records when a patient becomes suspended.

By applying an outcome-based product strategy during our collaborative discovery and exploration sessions, Thoughtworks and NHS Digital teams quickly identified a different path forward to yield faster outcomes for the healthcare system, its practitioners and patients.

Together, we hypothesized that rather than building a new digital version of the current process, it would be more effective to extend the existing GP2GP transfer system to support the movement of suspended records.

“Because we’re both focused on outcomes, we were able to collaborate easily with the NHS Digital team and come up with the best possible solution to their challenges” said Thoughtworks Product Strategist Andy Topham.