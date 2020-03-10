Mitchells Award Winning Clienteling Platform

“Hug your customers”. It’s the mantra that fuels the Mitchells Family of Stores success since 1958. The independent, family-owned luxury retailer is synonymous with elegance and stellar customer service. Its clients include ex presidents, a-listers and the fashion elite. Mitchells engaged Thoughtworks to extend their legendary brick and mortar service into the digital world.
Thoughtworks mapped out the journey of existing and potential customers as part of the research phase. It became clear that a standard e-commerce site wouldn't be enough to truly differentiate the Mitchells brand. The goal was to form a personal relationship between the customer and the style advisor from the beginning, regardless of where the customer starts their journey.
Thoughtworks introduced the first interactive prototype in 8 weeks using agile development methodologies and experience design. It allowed style advisors to send personalized lookbooks based on customer profiles, preferences, purchase history and real time inventory. Iterating the prototype weekly based on employee feedback, it quickly evolved into a clienteling platform that powers true 1-to-1 marketing.
Thoughtworks helped us re-imagine the customer experience in a high-touch environment through the use of technology. I'm astonished that in 8 weeks we had a functioning product adding value to our business.
Mitchells new clienteling platform is the basis of their customer loyalty strategy. Instead of giving points for discounts, they created ‘M World’, a hub that helps customers stay in style. The style advisor manages the relationship and is always looking to provide personalized tips and advice (think personalized suggestions for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions). It's not always about purchasing a new outfit; M World knows what's in the virtual closet of each customer, so stylists occasionally recommend new items to complement what the customer already has at home. Customers can also reserve their desired look in-store, and schedule appointments for services such as alterations. And of course, online shopping is now available too!
I recently saw a customer purchase three Zegna suits, and was told by a style advisor that it was the result of the clienteling platform. The client received a photo, liked the suit, came into the store to buy it, and picked up two more while he was there... The system really deepens the relationship between the customer and the associate which led to a significant increase in overall store traffic.