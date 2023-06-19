Building yuu Rewards Club Singapore, a revolutionary customer loyalty platform
In today's fragmented and competitive retail landscape, brands face growing challenges in effectively engaging their customers across both online and offline channels. Recognizing the need to revitalize customer engagement and loyalty, minden.ai, a tech venture founded by Temasek, partnered with Thoughtworks to develop and launch yuu Rewards Club for Singapore.
yuu Rewards Club is an AI-backed coalition loyalty platform that integrates Singapore’s most popular brands in retail, dining, entertainment, banking and more. By providing a hyper-personalized mobile app experience and single currency across all brand partners, consumers can maximize their spend by being rewarded for their everyday purchases.
Equipped with advanced AI and ML capabilities and a robust partner ecosystem, the platform revolutionizes traditional loyalty programs, offering consumers new shopping experiences, such as convenient offer redemptions across multiple brands through a single app, and personalized offers and rewards.
Simultaneously, it empowers brick-and-mortar merchants to proactively engage their user base via a mobile app, bridging the online and offline divide, and gaining valuable insights into consumer behavior and preferences. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, yuu Rewards Club sets the benchmark for customer loyalty and engagement, ensuring every interaction is rewarding.
Thoughtworks is our preferred technology consulting partner as we share the same engineering culture and values. We’ve been on a great collaborative journey in building the yuu Rewards Club platform, and we look forward to the next phase of growth in integrating data mesh technology to unlock greater value for our consumers and partners.
As yuu Rewards Club continues to redefine customer loyalty in Singapore, minden.ai, in close partnership with Thoughtworks, remains dedicated to driving innovation.
Continuous discovery and delivery approach
To design and build a business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) coalition loyalty program, we had to balance the needs of both the end consumers and our partners in the ecosystem.
From an engineering perspective, we also needed to integrate with a large number of external partners, each with their own unique tech stacks and integration points.
To address these challenges, we adopted a continuous discovery and delivery approach, enabling our engineering teams to consistently experiment, build, learn and innovate for a good product-market fit. We leveraged the principles of evolutionary architecture to enable us to create a flexible, scalable and adaptable system that seamlessly integrated new partners and could swiftly respond to evolving consumer and partner needs.
With a focus on implementing data mesh architecture and leveraging advances in AI, they aim to deliver hyper-personalization at scale in order to provide individual users with customized experiences based on their unique preferences and behaviors.
We are so excited by the response and adoption of yuu Rewards Club by consumers in Singapore. As we focus on leveraging AI for hyper-personalization at scale and expanding our brand partner network, we are thrilled to continue partnering with Thoughtworks to further revolutionize coalition loyalty.
