Gojek, a leading Southeast Asian on-demand, multi-service tech platform provides access to a wide range of services including transport, payments, food delivery, and logistics. With the principle of using technology to improve the lives of users, the Gojek app was launched in January 2015 for users in Indonesia.





﻿Today, Gojek has transformed into a 'Super App': a one-stop platform with more than 20 services, connecting users with over 2 million registered driver-partners, 400,000 GoFood merchants, and 60,000 GoLife service providers – with a total of more than 130 million total downloads across the region.





Thoughtworks and Gojek began its partnership in 2016 with a goal to jointly build and bring quality services to the market at speed and at scale.





The partnership spans co-sourced teams across multiple geographies. Implementing a distributed delivery model has allowed both organizations to leverage the expertise of the engineering teams in India, Indonesia, and Singapore.





Today, the streamlined delivery of services gives Gojek the ability to build new services in a matter of weeks, expand to new markets within a week, and provision new services in minutes.





The collaboration between the Gojek and Thoughtworks teams have brought together two organizations with similar values, engineering practices, and culture that has delivered innovative, robust, and user-friendly services across Southeast Asia.





In the below fireside chat, Thoughtworks Group MD of Digital Transformation, Ange Ferguson, talks to Gojek CTO, Ajey Gore, to explore the socio-economic impact Gojek is having on its ecosystem partners, the importance of trust in the intersection between the digital and physical realm, and how to scale growth in a connected world.