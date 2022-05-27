Bluestone isn’t your typical lender. Having been around for just over two decades, the company is a fast-growing, full-service lender providing a range of residential home loan solutions, serving thousands of customers across Australia and New Zealand. Recognizing that disruption is a constant in their industry, Bluestone embarked on an ambitious journey to become a future-ready organization.

A solid technology foundation to realize big ambitions

The mission was to set up the foundations for sustainable business transformation underpinned by a modern digital platform, the right capabilities and mindset. Bluestone needed a partner who could bring both domain knowledge and technical expertise and brought on Thoughtworks to pave the way for their evolutionary transformation. Thoughtworks brought together a best-in-class team across Australia, China and India to help the client jumpstart the next chapter of their business.

Together, we launched a full suite of new digital capabilities that elevated the experience for both brokers and borrowers across the life cycle of the loan, from the loan application, servicing, to loan payment. For borrowers, the new platform delivers greater transparency throughout the process with a modern intuitive servicing and loan collections approach.

Over the course of our journey, we transformed an outdated, legacy mortgage platform into a modern, cloud-hosted digital platform, delivering to the highest standards with security, risk and compliance front and center. Embracing product thinking and an outcome-driven mindset ensured that Bluestone and Thoughtworks had all the users - including brokers, borrowers and employees - in mind.