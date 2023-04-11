How Nubank uses strategic design and experimentation to put the customer at the center of Nunos, its rewards program for everyday activities

In 2013, the history of Brazilian financial services hit a new milestone with the emergence of Nubank - a pioneering digital financial services platform that revolutionized the sector. Until then, using design as a tool to provide an excellent customer experience was unprecedented and is still a challenge for many banks and other companies.

With over 70 million customers in nine years, Nubank remains committed to providing a complete ecosystem of financial services and solutions. However, there was a lack of a way to reward its loyal users who have supported the brand over the years. It was from this thought that the idea of creating a relationship program, called Nunos, arose.

Creating the Nunos loyalty program for Nubank was no easy task. The company was determined to create something unique and impactful in the lives of its customers, standing out from existing loyalty programs on the market.