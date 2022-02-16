Breaking new grounds

The world of work is constantly changing. As a result, enterprises are getting leaner, smarter and more innovative to streamline efficiencies. One such company to make significant changes to their space is multinational technology giant Lenovo. Famous for their ThinkPad and ThinkBook business lines of laptop computers, the organization is a well-established hardware manufacturer whose contributions have helped other enterprises succeed through reliable products. Lenovo operates in over 60 countries, selling its products in around 180 countries, making them one of the world's most prominent computer vendors. But with human behavioral changes creating a need for virtual desktops over physical ones, they saw an opportunity for the future. So, Lenovo made the decision to focus on and build out their enterprise software capabilities through extended reality (XR).

Lenovo was in the process of building their new ThinkReality Platform — a next-generation augmented reality (AR) solution that transforms work and enhances productivity in office and industrial settings both large and small. The platform is designed for remote assistance and collaboration, workflow support and 3D visualization​ while bringing existing enterprise applications into AR. The goal of the ThinkReality platform​ is to help increase productivity, reduce error rates, decrease resolution time​ making it an enterprise ready platform ideal for manufacturing, engineering and field service. ThinkReality also encompasses smart glasses and head mounted displays, cloud technology and device support. An IT vendor began working on the project but wasn’t meeting Lenovo's standards or expectations in delivering robust solutions that covered all areas. They needed a true partner with the knowledge and expertise to help enable their XR journey.