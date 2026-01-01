Privacy policy

We collect and process personal data relating to job applicants and prospective candidates to identify and assess potential talent, manage and administer our recruitment processes, communicate with candidates throughout the hiring process, inform them about current and future employment opportunities, comply with our legal obligations and, where permitted or based on your choice, support our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and improve our recruitment practices.
Legal bases for processing
Depending on the nature of the processing activity and the applicable data protection laws in your jurisdiction, Thoughtworks may rely on one or more of the following legal bases to process your personal data:
Pre-contractual measures – to assess your application, evaluate your qualifications and suitability for a role, communicate with you throughout the recruitment process, and take steps at your request prior to entering into an employment relationship.
Legitimate interests – to identify and engage prospective candidates, maintain talent pools, contact you about current and future employment opportunities, improve our recruitment processes, maintain records of recruitment activities, and protect our legal rights and interests.
Compliance with legal obligations – to comply with applicable employment, immigration, tax, anti-discrimination, recordkeeping, and other legal or regulatory requirements.
Consent – where required by applicable law or where we ask for your permission, such as for processing certain categories of personal data, including diversity, equity, and inclusion information.
Where local laws do not permit us to rely on a particular legal basis (such as legitimate interests or pre-contractual measures) or require consent for specific processing activities, we will rely on the appropriate legal basis in accordance with the applicable law.
Duration
We retain your recruitment information to contact you about future employment opportunities that may be a better fit for your skills and experience. We use your data for this purpose for up to two years after our last contact with you, or sooner if you ask us to stop.
We then retain your recruitment data for a total of seven years after the recruitment decision to comply with applicable diversity and inclusion and immigration or visa legislation.