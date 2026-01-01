Privacy policy

We collect and process personal data relating to current and prospective clients and business contacts to manage and develop our business relationships, provide and improve our services, respond to inquiries and requests, administer commercial and contractual relationships, communicate throughout the sales and service lifecycle, maintain records of our interactions, deliver marketing communications where permitted by applicable law, and comply with our legal and regulatory obligations.

Legal bases for processing

Depending on the processing activity and the applicable data protection laws in your jurisdiction, Thoughtworks may rely on one or more of the following legal bases to process your personal data:

Performance of a contract and pre-contractual measures – to provide our services, manage our commercial relationships, respond to requests, negotiate contracts, and take steps prior to entering into a contract.

Legitimate interests – to manage and develop our business relationships, identify prospective clients, maintain our CRM and prospect databases, communicate with business contacts, improve our services, conduct marketing activities where permitted by applicable law, and protect our legitimate business interests.

Compliance with legal obligations – to comply with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Consent – where required by applicable law or where we ask for your permission, such as for certain marketing communications.

Where local laws do not permit us to rely on a particular legal basis (such as legitimate interests or pre-contractual measures) or require consent for specific processing activities, we will rely on the appropriate legal basis in accordance with the applicable law.

Duration

We process your personal data for as long as necessary and relevant to maintain our business relationship and to pursue business.

For marketing activities, we generally send marketing communications to prospective clients and business contacts for up to three (3) years following the last interaction, or for a shorter period where required by applicable local law, or sooner if you ask us to stop. After that, individuals are no longer treated as active prospects or marketing contacts.

For sales and business relationship management activities, we generally maintain business relationship records relating to current, prospective, and former clients for up to ten (10) years following the end of our engagement.

We may retain personal data for longer where necessary to comply with applicable laws, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, maintain appropriate business records, or, where applicable, to pursue a legitimate business interest.