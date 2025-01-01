Peter Buhrmann

I joined Thoughtworks as Managing Director of Germany in 2013. After 15 years in different leadership roles in international consulting companies, I was excited by the opportunity to build a world class technology consultancy, and to join such an outstanding community of technologists. I remain just as passionate about technology today as I did when I began my career as a software engineer.

In 2021, I became Managing Director for Europe, where I am focused on driving our growth within the region of Europe. In this role I am overseeing sales and delivery and driving our regional strategy. I am supporting our clients' ambitions missions and creating an environment that makes us a destination employer for the best talent across Europe.