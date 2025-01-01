Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Cerrar
Leader Banner

Peter Buhrmann

Regional Managing Director, Europe, Middle East and India
Our Leaders Back
Peter Buhrmann
Alumni

I joined Thoughtworks as Managing Director of Germany in 2013. After 15 years leading large businesses, I was excited by the opportunity to build a world class technology consultancy in Germany, and to join such an outstanding community of technologists. In 2021 I became Managing Director for Europe, where I’m focused on supporting our clients' ambitions missions and creating an environment that makes us a destination employer for the best talent across Europe.

 

I began my career as a software engineer, and remain just as passionate about technology today. When I reflect on the relationships we have built with our clients and the truly excellent solutions we have built for them, I couldn’t be more proud of our teams in Germany and across Europe, and to have been a part of it.

 

I live in the beautiful city of Hamburg with my partner.

 



 