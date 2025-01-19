But with this trend comes a number of tricky questions:

What role should AI play in the development process, and where in the lifecycle is it most effective?

What risks come with relinquishing more aspects of software development and engineering to AI tools?

How does the role of human talent change in an increasingly AI-powered space?

How long can the answers to any of the above hold true as technology continues to evolve?

Based on their early work in AI-first software delivery (AIFSD), Thoughtworks practitioners have reached a number of conclusions that they advise engineers and business leaders to bear in mind:

AI adoption is not as advanced as it might initially appear. “Most developers and engineers are applying purpose-built AI tools that are small in scope to a limited subset of coding,” Fowler points out.

AI-first software delivery goes beyond coding. ‘Real’ AIFSD is an end-to-end, collaborative and iterative process that’s designed to leverage the potential of AI from the ground up - from framing the scope of a software product, all the way to long-term support and maintenance. Coding assistants can serve as a gateway to this process, but “only a small number of organizations are trying to do more than that, or to treat AIFSD as more than the introduction of a tool that doesn’t require any change management,” says Birgitta Boeckeler, Thoughtworks’ Global Lead for AI-assisted Software Delivery.

“There’s significant potential in the testing space, but the barriers are that in some areas, the tools are not quite there yet - or people are waiting for specialized tools when they might not have to,” she adds. “Chatbots for advanced features can actually get you quite far in areas like analysis and requirements descriptions, and come with a very low barrier to experimentation.”

Legacy modernization is where AIFSD could have the most impact. Changing competitive realities and the rise of AI have made modernization a more urgent priority for businesses, but reforming the legacy tech estate remains a formidable task. AIFSD promises to help enterprises address this challenge.

“(AIFSD) will significantly accelerate reverse engineering, so we’re no longer spending months just trying to understand the scope of a system, or locked in ‘analysis paralysis,’” explains Alessio Ferri, Lead Software Engineer at Thoughtworks. “We can use the time we gain to go deeper or wider, ultimately learning more about what we’re working with and further de-risking the whole modernization program.”