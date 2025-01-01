Introduction: Trends in wealth management: Great(er) expectations

A burgeoning ‘mass affluent’ segment and unprecedented transfer of wealth is presenting the wealth management industry with a once-in-a-generation level opportunity, but some traditional processes and practices will have to be reimagined to seize it.

In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks domain experts outline the changes needed for wealth managers to meet client demands for more seamless, digital-driven services, better access to new asset classes, and experiences that deliver trust, purpose and transparency together with growth.