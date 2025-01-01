Digital transformation insights

With recent events amplifying the rate of transformation, the digital divide between organizations has never been more obvious .
Those with responsive business models, and flexible technology platforms are able to pivot to address changing customer demand patterns and new ways of working. Those without the digital capabilities needed to navigate the crisis, are fighting for survival.
Now is the time to reflect on what you are doing as a company, take stock, adapt and create resilience in response to the next normal.
This paper takes a detailed look at how airlines can transform their operations by breaking down data silos and integrating disparate information sources, emphasizing the necessity of embracing agile architectures to achieve competitiveness, resilience, and future readiness in an industry where a fragmented approach to data can have significant consequences.