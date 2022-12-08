2. Where are the most technology-proficient companies?

The research findings suggest that companies worldwide are now prioritizing technology, although there are regional variations — with a far greater concentration of technology-proficient companies in the emerging economies of Asia, and in North and South America.

Companies in fast-growing economies such as China, India and Brazil — as well as the technology-focused U.S. — were more likely to see technology giving them a competitive edge over rivals in these various areas than were European companies.

In China, more than eight out of 10 companies described themselves as ‘technology proficient, utilizing these applications across all areas of their business. In contrast, just over half of companies in Singapore claimed the same high level of technological sophistication.

Interestingly, the study also explored the personal technology proficiency of individual directors to see what proportion now considers technology to be a core part of their business outlook and how many keep up to date with the latest innovations in their sector.

By country, there was broad alignment between the personal technology proficiency of directors and the organization’s likelihood to be using their technology advantage to secure new business opportunities, run efficient systems and attract the best people. The consideration here is the importance for management teams to make technology central to their business thinking because this directly impacts the ability of their business to compete and grow.