We observe a growing need to re-architect or rewrite in-vehicle software, driven by several factors. Changing electrical/electronic (EE) architectures demand changes to the distribution of functionality across ECUs. OEMs’ in-sourcing strategies are pushing them to take greater control over components previously owned by suppliers. And new technology stacks are emerging, requiring rewrites of a significant proportion of vehicle software.

OEMs’ traditional outsourcing strategies for development have created various legacy software scenarios. These range from white-box situations, where there’s full access to the source code, to black-box situations, where components must be reverse-engineered based on the behavior of the software. Legacy software may also have inconsistent documentation, poor test automation coverage, or a large code base that has grown over time.

Although the technology is still in its early stages, the use of GenAI tools appears to hold promise for various use cases, including onboarding, post documentation, test generation, refactoring and even code porting. However, since these tools are not specifically designed for the automotive domain, OEMs should consider developing their own solutions based on open source models and tools.