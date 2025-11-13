Historically, automotive open source involved differentiating and integrating generic community software such as Linux kernels. Automotive organizations rarely led projects targeting the industry’s unique needs for functional safety, regulatory compliance and long-term maintainability.

Open source releases from OEMs and Tier1s such asHalo OS, RHIVOS, Corbo Linux and CTRL OS, which attempt to provide safety-compliant alternatives, are also significantly changing the landscape of solutions available to OEMs.

Apart from open source releases, a strategic pivot appears on the horizon, with OEMs and Tier 1s now collaborating within foundations through a governed framework (Eclipse S-CORE). New initiatives like this are engineered from inception for in-vehicle safety, security and hardware integration, marking a shift from passive consumption to automotive-driven open source creation that reflects a deeper ecosystem maturity. The Eclipse S-CORE project is showing early traction, attracting collaborations across the value chain with code contributions from various organizations.

We are truly excited about these trends, but we also see challenges for these projects to thrive:

A lack of focus: There appears to be a desire to tackle many topics at the same time. While there’s nothing wrong with having a long-term vision, there’s a risk of getting stuck with too many loose ends. Practicing the Unix philosophy of “Do one thing and do it well” might help to create traction.

Build an active community: Unlike widely adopted open source projects, automotive software has a niche user base of in-vehicle software developers. This makes it harder to cultivate an active, engaged community to support the project’s success.

Creating ‘automotive-grade’ software: Adhering to industry-specific standards is a hurdle for open source automotive projects, and they must establish an approach for creating software that’s easily certifiable. Interesting approaches can be found from Ferrocene and the Trustable Software Framework promoted by Codethink.

Addressing these challenges will be essential for the success of any automotive open source project.