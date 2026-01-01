Most enterprises still treat AI as a set of isolated experiments. That mindset is already outdated. In 2026 the question isn’t “how many models can we deploy?” but “how fast can we rewire our business so agents can operate across it?” The companies that win won’t be the ones building more proofs of concept. They’ll be the ones that rebuild their core workflows so intelligence can move freely, act autonomously and deliver outcomes without waiting on human bottlenecks.

The shift is simple but uncomfortable: operationalizing AI is no longer about scaling models. It’s about designing architectures where agents can execute work with transparency, guardrails and continuous improvement. If your environment can’t support that, you’re not ready for AI that works, because you’re still in experimentation mode. And as the saying goes, you need to be able to walk before you can run.