Macro trends in the tech industry | April 2026

Searching for consistency and reliability

Consistency and reliability have always been significant concerns in AI. However, in the early part of 2026 they appear to have shifted from one of many issues to one of the most critical. Perhaps driven by increasing adoption and the step change in capabilities we witnessed at the end of 2025, the best evidence of this is the emergence of the term ‘harness engineering’ in recent months.

Harness engineering

Broadly speaking, harness engineering refers to the infrastructure, constraints and feedback loops that wrap around AI agents to improve their reliability. Part of this is an extension or evolution of spec-driven development (SDD); one of the ways in which we can harness agents is by using SDD frameworks such as OpenSpec and GitHub SpecKit to provide guardrails and structured workflows.

However, it also goes beyond this to consider the ways in which agents ‘learn’ and self-correct. In this edition we featured something called the ‘feedback flywheel’, which essentially adds a further step to the spec → plan → implement flow typical in SDD aimed at iteratively improving the coding agent. It’s worth flagging a number of techniques here including feedback sensors for coding agents to reduce the manual review burden and provide agentic systems with the capacity to improve themselves.

Sandboxing

This apparent desire for increased reliability arguably suggests a growing awareness of the many risks associated with AI and agent assistants in software engineering. However, while we welcome the expansion of risk-aware practices like sandboxing coding agents, demonstrated in blips on this Radar including Dev Containers and Sprites, it would be wrong to think there’s been an industry about-face. There’s certainly lots of high-risk experimentation happening, including agent coding swarm projects like Steve Yegge’s Gastown. While these are intriguing and may offer insight for the future of software engineering, as we note in this volume, these need to be approached with caution.

It’s also worth noting the importance of agent durability in the context of reliability. We’ve noticed that ignoring agent durability is a bit of an antipattern, with teams successfully developing agent workflows only to find they fail when deployed to production in complex distributed systems. Bringing durable computing approaches and tools such as Golem and Temporal to bear on these use cases can help minimize the risks of execution failures.