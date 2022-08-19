Domain Driven Design implemented by functional programming

DDD (Domain Driven Design) is a well-established approach to designing software that ensures that domain experts and developers work together effectively to create high-quality software.

This article introduces how to apply FP (Functional Programming) to implement DDD both elegantly and concisely.

In the C4 model, software architecture diagrams consist of four levels: “System Context”, “Container”, “Component” and “Code.”

“Component” is the basic unit of how a Container is made up, it is also the level described in this article.

Code organization structure

As applications grow in complexity, one way to manage that complexity is to break up the application according to its responsibilities or concerns. Layered architecture is an approach that follows this principle and can help keep a growing codebase organized so that developers can easily find where a certain functionality is implemented.

In Layered architecture, the code is split horizontally into different layers, with each layer encapsulated through OO (Object Oriented) design. The request is entered from the top, the code is executed from top to bottom, and the output comes from the top layer.