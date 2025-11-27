Building for intent: What we learned from the ChatGPT App SDK

The Age of Intent series so far has explored how businesses, designers, and technologists can prepare for a world where users express goals, not clicks. This piece moves into the engineering layer — where that vision meets real implementation.

Since the Apps in ChatGPT SDK was announced, our teams at Thoughtworks have been experimenting with the ChatGPT App SDK and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) — exploring what it takes to build, test and secure custom integrations for intent-driven experiences.

We examined the SDK from four lenses:

Developer experience. How intuitive is it to use and extend? Quality assurance. How can apps be tested and integrated into CI/CD pipelines? Security boundaries. What controls exist to limit exposure? Data. How should APIs and data schemas evolve for intent-driven use cases?





This article shares our observations — the good, the rough edges and what we’d recommend to teams starting their own journey.

Prototype overview: What we built and what we simulated

Our exploration wasn’t a production build — it was a working prototype designed to test how the ChatGPT App SDK and Model Context Protocol (MCP) behave in practice. We wanted to understand the development experience, integration patterns and where the rough edges appeared.

The prototype had four main components (illustrated below):

ChatGPT interface. Where the user interacts conversationally and invokes tools defined in the MCP. MCP Server. A Python-based MCP server (built with Uvicorn) that handled filtering logic and returned structured data. Dummy data layer. A simulated API/data source, represented by in-memory data structures. React UI. A lightweight front-end built using the ChatGPT SDK to render responses and components.





We deliberately didn’t enable authentication for this experiment, focusing instead on the developer experience and context-based data filtering.

We started with realistic data structures similar to those used in enterprise APIs but simplified them for the purposes of the demo. This let us concentrate on filtering and intent-handling. We used ChatGPT to generate a large synthetic dataset after we provided a few representative examples.

In a client context, where we’d have access to non-production data and live APIs, we would take the time to wire and restructure existing endpoints in the Python MCP layer. That would allow the prototype to demonstrate richer, domain-specific interactions while maintaining security and realism.

We ran the prototype locally but exposed our MCP server to MCP Jam and ChatGPT’s developer mode using ngrok, which made it easy to test end-to-end flows without deploying to a public environment. That setup let us iterate quickly while keeping all components under local control.

On the front end, the UI was a React app built from the ChatGPT SDK example templates. Setup was straightforward, and since it followed typical React patterns, it would be easy to integrate an existing design system or branding. For the prototype, we kept the visual styling minimal to focus on functionality.

Figure 1: Simplified ChatGPT App SDK integration flow

