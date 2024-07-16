Have you ever looked at your reflection in the morning and wondered, "Is this all there is?" This isn't an uncommon feeling especially when it comes to our careers. We spend a significant portion of our lives working and it's natural to crave purpose and passion in what we do.
Here at Thoughtworks, we believe that work shouldn't just be a means to an end. It should be a place where you can discover your strengths, make a real impact and feel ignited by the challenges you face. But what exactly does that look like?
To get to the heart of the matter, we sat down with some of our Vietnamese Thoughtworkers. To hear their stories, their journeys and what ultimately led them to Thoughtworks. Through their experiences, you might just discover the spark that ignites your own passion, the courage to break free from the confines of the ordinary and the inspiration to embark on a career that’s extraordinary.
Steve Lam is a lead developer whose passion lies in harnessing technology for social good. He views technology as a bridge, connecting development teams with users and customers.
Trang Do is a senior business analyst who thrives on untangling complex problems. There's no greater satisfaction for her than seeing a project come to life and deliver real value to stakeholders.
Jason Hong La is a developer with a passion for user-centric solutions. He loves to take up new challenges with a positive, team-spirit and a touch of humor.
Can you tell us about a moment when you realized your current career path wasn't fulfilling and what sparked your desire for something more?
Trang: Five years into my previous job, a realization dawned on me. The expectation of "being more senior" seemed to be simply taking on more projects and a heavier workload. There was no discussion of career development and limited opportunities to expand beyond my existing skillset.
While it kept me busy at first, a nagging sense of unfulfillment grew. This prompted me to seek out new opportunities - ones that valued growth alongside experience, empowering me to learn and evolve in multifaceted ways.
Jason: In my late 20s, I spent several years as a barista. While I flourished in the social environment and enjoyed the artistic expression of latte art, a childhood dream of working in IT never truly faded. Recognizing this persistent yearning, I knew I needed to leverage my existing skills and determination to pursue a path that aligned with my long-term goals. The transition into software development wasn’t easy. But it's been one of the best decisions I've ever made.
What initially attracted you to Thoughtworks? Did a specific value or aspect of the company resonate with you?
Trang: Thoughtworks' emphasis on community and innovation became very clear during the interview process. The idea of working alongside a team that constantly pushes boundaries and shares its knowledge with the world was incredibly motivating. This innovative and collaborative spirit is exactly what drew me to Thoughtworks, and since joining, I've seen firsthand how these values are ingrained in the company's DNA. It's been a truly rewarding experience.
Steve: Thoughtworks' focus on social good and building tech communities drew me in. Their mission to use technology for positive change aligned with my values. Their innovative approach and leadership in agile methodologies solidified my decision - it felt like a place to grow both professionally and personally.
Jason: Thoughtworks’s commitment to social impact and positive change is what initially sparked my interest. This, combined with their reputation for agile practices and thought leadership, perfectly aligned with my desire to use technology for good. I'm a big believer in continuous learning and innovation as drivers for positive impact and Thoughtworks seemed like the perfect environment to thrive in both areas.
How does your work at Thoughtworks connect to your personal values and sense of purpose? What kind of impact are you able to make?
Trang: I believe that everyone is unique, with different strengths and weaknesses. At Thoughtworks, this diversity is celebrated. The company fosters a culture of inclusion through various communities and unconscious bias training. Being part of these initiatives allows me to contribute to a safe and welcoming environment where everyone can thrive. This gives my work even greater meaning.
Steve: At Thoughtworks, I live my values daily through work that champions social responsibility and positive change. The company's commitment to leveraging technology for societal good aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I contribute to initiatives promoting justice, sustainability and equality while continuously learning and innovating. My role allows me to deliver quality tech solutions, advocate for ethical practices, mentor colleagues and foster inclusivity. In a nutshell, Thoughtworks empowers me to make a meaningful impact both within our organization and in the broader tech industry.
Can you walk us through a typical workday at Thoughtworks Vietnam and what you enjoy most about it?
Jason: A workday starts with a collaborative buzz. We have a stand-up meeting to sync up then it's on to the project at hand. Whether it's planning, design or testing, teamwork is key.
Lunch is a chance to connect with colleagues on a deeper level. Collaboration continues in the afternoon. We might meet with clients or other teams to gather feedback, refine requirements or showcase progress. Open communication ensures everyone's voice is heard.
What I truly cherish about my workday at Thoughtworks Vietnam is the profound sense of purpose. The projects we work on have a real impact and the collaborative, diverse and learning-focused environment keeps me challenged, inspired and fulfilled.
Given Thoughtworks' global reach, you've likely been involved in projects with a wide range of clients and challenges. How has this exposure broadened your perspective on the tech industry and the problems it can solve?
Steve: It has significantly broadened my perspective on the tech industry and the vast array of problems technology can solve especially through the application of leading AI technologies.
Collaborating with diverse clients worldwide has sharpened my ability to craft tailored, innovative solutions. I've witnessed firsthand how AI can revolutionize industries, from optimizing supply chains to advancing healthcare analytics. This exposure has reinforced the importance of ethical AI development, addressing crucial issues like data privacy and algorithmic bias. Ultimately, my experience at Thoughtworks has deepened my appreciation for technology's power to solve complex global challenges while emphasizing the need for responsible innovation and continuous learning in this rapidly evolving field.
What would you say is the most unique aspect of the working environment at Thoughtworks Vietnam? What sets it apart from other tech companies in Vietnam?
Steve: Thoughtworks Vietnam sets itself apart with a focus on your growth alongside collaboration and empowerment. Unlike typical tech companies, they invest heavily in your development, from conferences to knowledge-sharing sessions, keeping you at the forefront. Their flat structure breaks down silos, letting you take ownership and contribute meaningfully. This, coupled with open communication, fosters a trusting environment where your voice matters.
But it goes further. The flat structure removes bureaucracy, giving you ownership and decision-making freedom. This trust fuels creativity as you're encouraged to experiment and bring fresh ideas. Here, you can grow, collaborate, tackle challenges and make a real difference in a supportive and stimulating environment.
What advice would you give to someone who is looking for a purpose-driven career at Thoughtworks Vietnam?
Trang: Be proactive. Take the initiative to ask questions and leverage Thoughtworks' wealth of resources. Your success is limited only by your curiosity and drive.
Jason: Be curious and ask questions. Showcase your skills and passion for social impact and the causes you care about. Demonstrate how you can contribute to both Thoughtworks and the community. Thoughtworks fosters a collaborative and socially responsible culture. Last but not least, participate in events, discussions and connect with Thoughtworkers globally to learn about their experiences and how they find meaning in their work.
Steve: Research is key! Get to know our core values. We're passionate about using tech for good and building a diverse team. See how your teamwork, hunger for learning and drive for inclusion fit that mold.
At Thoughtworks, you'll have the freedom to make a real impact. Be ready to showcase your initiative. Share those "outside the box" moments where you challenged the norm and drove positive change. That innovative spirit is what makes you a perfect fit for our dynamic, purpose-driven culture.
These stories serve as a powerful reminder that a fulfilling career isn't just about clocking in and out; it's about embracing challenges, constantly learning and growing and discovering the profound sense of purpose that lies at the intersection of your talents and aspirations. Because when passion meets purpose, the possibilities are truly limitless.
Ready to write your extraordinary story?
Visit our careers page and discover how your skill can impact real change. Join us and let your journey begin.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.