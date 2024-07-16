Can you tell us about a moment when you realized your current career path wasn't fulfilling and what sparked your desire for something more?

Trang: Five years into my previous job, a realization dawned on me. The expectation of "being more senior" seemed to be simply taking on more projects and a heavier workload. There was no discussion of career development and limited opportunities to expand beyond my existing skillset.

While it kept me busy at first, a nagging sense of unfulfillment grew. This prompted me to seek out new opportunities - ones that valued growth alongside experience, empowering me to learn and evolve in multifaceted ways.

Jason: In my late 20s, I spent several years as a barista. While I flourished in the social environment and enjoyed the artistic expression of latte art, a childhood dream of working in IT never truly faded. Recognizing this persistent yearning, I knew I needed to leverage my existing skills and determination to pursue a path that aligned with my long-term goals. The transition into software development wasn’t easy. But it's been one of the best decisions I've ever made.

What initially attracted you to Thoughtworks? Did a specific value or aspect of the company resonate with you?

Trang: Thoughtworks' emphasis on community and innovation became very clear during the interview process. The idea of working alongside a team that constantly pushes boundaries and shares its knowledge with the world was incredibly motivating. This innovative and collaborative spirit is exactly what drew me to Thoughtworks, and since joining, I've seen firsthand how these values are ingrained in the company's DNA. It's been a truly rewarding experience.





Steve: Thoughtworks' focus on social good and building tech communities drew me in. Their mission to use technology for positive change aligned with my values. Their innovative approach and leadership in agile methodologies solidified my decision - it felt like a place to grow both professionally and personally.

Jason: Thoughtworks’s commitment to social impact and positive change is what initially sparked my interest. This, combined with their reputation for agile practices and thought leadership, perfectly aligned with my desire to use technology for good. I'm a big believer in continuous learning and innovation as drivers for positive impact and Thoughtworks seemed like the perfect environment to thrive in both areas.

How does your work at Thoughtworks connect to your personal values and sense of purpose? What kind of impact are you able to make?

Trang: I believe that everyone is unique, with different strengths and weaknesses. At Thoughtworks, this diversity is celebrated. The company fosters a culture of inclusion through various communities and unconscious bias training. Being part of these initiatives allows me to contribute to a safe and welcoming environment where everyone can thrive. This gives my work even greater meaning.

Steve: At Thoughtworks, I live my values daily through work that champions social responsibility and positive change. The company's commitment to leveraging technology for societal good aligns perfectly with my beliefs. I contribute to initiatives promoting justice, sustainability and equality while continuously learning and innovating. My role allows me to deliver quality tech solutions, advocate for ethical practices, mentor colleagues and foster inclusivity. In a nutshell, Thoughtworks empowers me to make a meaningful impact both within our organization and in the broader tech industry.